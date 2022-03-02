EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team will play Rice (15-13, 7-9 C-USA) on Thursday night in game two of their three game homestand. The Miners are expecting to take Rice’s best shot for revenge after beating the Owls, 72-70, back on Feb. 5.

UTEP (16-12, 9-7 C-USA) will enter tomorrow night’s game on a two-game losing streak after falling, 77-59, at Middle Tennessee and, 69-66, to UAB last week.

“We need to win, we need to win in a bad way and Rice is a really good team,” said UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding. “It was a tough, fought out game at their [Rice] place. They are coming here to get us back.”

Not only are the Miners playing for a possible season sweep of the Owls, but a win tomorrow night can give the Miners the number four seed in the C-USA West Division. They can also ensure the first winning record in league play since going 12-6 in 2016-17.

The Owls are coming in off a, 77-72 OT, win against Southern Miss on Feb. 26.

Rice will bring in two of the best scorers in C-USA; Carl Pierre (14.9 ppg-ninth C-USA) and Travis Evee (14.8 ppg-10th C-USA).

Overall, the Owls are putting up 75.8 points per game (third C-USA/61st NCAA), aided by nailing 9.6 triples per contest (second C-USA/19th NCAA).

Three-pointers have been a major hurt for the Miners the last two games as they’ve given up 11 made three-pointers in each of those games. UTEP is hoping to limit Rice’s three-ball abilities.

“We’ve been frustrated by the three-point line the last two games,” said Golding. “We are giving up way too many threes and Rice is really good at that so we are just trying to get our guys on edge and get them locked in.”

“We just need to play better defensively,” said UTEP guard Keonte Kennedy. “Our coach said we have given up 22 three-pointers in the last two games and that is not our identity. Our identity is to take away threes.”

The Miners will have the chance to lock up the win in front of the home crowd with their remaining regular season games being played at the Don Haskins Center, but by no means will that lead to an easy night for Joe Golding and his squad.

“Just cause we are playing at home doesn’t guarantee anything. We’ve been playing better on the road than we have been at home this year,” said Golding. “We want to win games at the Don [Haskins Center]. I know our players do, I know I do, and I know our fans do. Our fans like to leave the Don in a good mood and be happy that the Miners won, so we owe that to them, and our guys got to get locked in on that.”

This is the Miners longest homestand in conference play this season and last game against UAB on Feb. 26, the team saw 6,100 fans, which is the third largest home crowd for a Miners home game this season, inside the Don Haskins Center for the game.

Tip-off between UTEP and Rice is at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday (March 3) at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.