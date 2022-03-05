EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (18-12, 11-7 C-USA) men’s basketball went toe-to-toe with the C-USA champions, North Texas, and grabbed a, 70-68, victory to snap the Mean Green’s 15-game winning streak.

UTEP’s Souley Boum (22 points), Keonte Kennedy (17 points), and Jamari Sibley (11 points) were the Miners top scorers in the Miners’ victory.

The Miners jumped out to one of their best starts this season, as they jumped out to a 17-2 lead at the 12:12 mark of the first half.

North Texas managed to climb back into the game after the sluggish start as they would pull in within seven, 23-16 with 4:35 left in the half.

From that point on, the Miners went on a 12-5 run, as a nice, step-back three-point shot from Jamal Bienemy gave them a 35-21 lead heading into the lockers for halftime.

The Miners three-point defense was solid in the first half as they forced UNT to go 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. UNT’s also shot themselves in the foot as they shot 5-14 (35.7%) from the free throw line.

The Mean Green came out of halftime with a great start as they put together a 14-4 run in the first 7:01 of the second half and managed to trim down their deficit to four points, 39-35.

After only scoring two points in the first-half, the C-USA’s leading scorer, Souley Boum came alive and scored 10 of the Miners’ next 13 points to put their lead back into the double-digits, 52-41, with 6:38 left to play.

UTEP and North Texas went blow for blow, exchanging baskets, but UTEP managed to build another double-digit lead at the 2:07 mark of the second half, 62-52, after an Alfred Hollins free throw.

North Texas managed to trim down their deficit down to five with :02 seconds left in the game before and then hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to trim it down to two, but it was one three-pointer too late as they Miners gave the Mean Green their first road loss of the season.