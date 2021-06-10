UTEP men’s basketball picks up Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recruiting in college basketball never stops for a head coach and Joe Golding has been relentless in his pursuit of recruiting talent to Glory Road since arriving at UTEP in April. Golding’s latest signing is Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley, the team announced on Thursday.

Sibley, a 6-foot-8 forward who will have four years of eligibility remaining, played in 21 games as a freshman with the Hoyas. Prior to Georgetown, Sibley was a 4-star recruit out of Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) where he averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 59% from the floor.

“We are very excited that Jamari [Sibley] has chosen to continue his basketball career at UTEP,” said Golding. “He’s a very talented young man who can change the game on both sides of the floor. He’s played on the most competitive stages of basketball since a young age. Jamari’s been a winner everywhere he’s played including a state championship in high school and an NCAA tournament appearance last year. I know that Miner nation is going to enjoy watching him player over the next four years.”

The signing marks the fourth for Golding since being named the head coach at UTEP. The Miners have also signed two JUCO players in forward Bonke Maring and guard Jorell Saterfield, along with French point guard Kezza Giffa.

Player Profile (Via: UTEP Athletics)

Jamari Sibley

6-8, Forward

Georgetown

Milwaukee, Wis.

PRIOR TO UTEP: Played in 21 games (116 minutes) while at Georgetown during freshman season (2020-21) … totaled 25 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots … hit 10-of-21 from the field (47.6 percent), along with a pair of 3-point buckets … tallied a season-high seven points on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor, while adding a season-best three rebounds versus Marquette … played a season-high 11 minutes at DePaul, scoring four points on a 2-for-2 effort from the field … tallied four points, a rebound and steal at Seton Hall … recorded two points, two boards and blocked shot at Syracuse … grabbed a trio of boards against Providence … scored three points on 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line and tallied two rebounds against Creighton … saw action in the NCAA Tournament against Colorado … completed a prep year at Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) after closing high school career at Nicolet in Wisconsin … efforts surged Nicolet to the Division 2 state title during season year, averaging 19.1 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the floor and 7.4 rebounds per contest … at the D2 state tourney, averaged 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game … posted 23 points and nine rebounds in the title game.