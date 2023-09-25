EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Basketball practices officially began for NCAA Division I teams around the nation on Monday, including here in the Borderland for the men’s and women’s programs at UTEP and New Mexico State.

At UTEP, it’s its already year three under head coach Joe Golding. Last year was very disappointing as the Miner men went just 14-18. But 10 players return from that team a year older and stronger, including leading scorer Tae Hardy (12.8 points per game).

“I think the leadership by the veterans has been tremendous,” Golding said. “We’re probably further ahead right now than at any point we’ve been in our time here as far as offensively and defensively in what we have and that’s a credit to our veterans and obviously being bought in.”

Impact transfers like Zid Powell from Buffalo have Golding really high on the 2023-24 team; he thinks it could be his best since coming to El Paso and that UTEP could challenge for the Conference USA crown.

“I feel like we could win the conference, that’s the only thing I’m looking at. But you can’t skip days, you have to take it one day at a time,” Hardy said.

UTEP hasn’t yet released its schedule for 2023-24, but Golding said it’s done and is awaiting final approval on some of the contracts for nonconference games. He said it should be complete in the next few weeks.