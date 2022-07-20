EL PASO, Texas – Year two of basketball camps under UTEP head men’s basketball coach Joe Golding will return this summer. Registration is now open, with individuals encouraged to sign up today to ensure their spot. There will be the UTEP basketball camp from July 25-28 and the UTEP high school skills camp on July 29.



“Camp season is near and our favorite time of the year,” Golding said. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with campers in El Paso and surrounding areas.”



Individuals at both camps will have the opportunity to learn from Golding, who in 2021-22 directed the Miners to their first 20-win season since 2014-15. The UTEP basketball camp is open to ages 6-18, and is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game while having fun. The camp/clinic is open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level)



The UTEP high school skills camp is for ages 14-18 and will be a more intense pace than a traditional summer camp with the same drills that the Miners use being implemented. Individuals will have a chance to be on the court and meet the UTEP men’s basketball team.

Golding and company are fired up to be with everyone on the basketball court to teach the game of basketball. The camp is open to all entrants grades 9th – 12th.



For further information on UTEP Basketball camps, visit https://camps.jumpforward.com/minersbball.