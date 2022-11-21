EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team (2-1) will open up the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock by challenging road-tested Alcorn State (2-1) at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday.

The Miners will also face CSU Bakersfield (7 p.m. MT Wednesday) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2 p.m. MT Friday) at the multi-teams event. The Braves enter the event with the No. 3 RPI in the nation according to CBSSports.com while the Islanders are No. 37.

The Miners are 2-0 thus far on their season-long five-game homestand after securing a win against their I-10 rivals NM State (67-64, Nov. 12) and blasting Division III Sul Ross State, 99-59 (Nov. 15). The stretch concludes this week with the Miners playing three contests in four days as part of the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock.

UTEP faces Alcorn State (7 p.m. Tuesday), CSU Bakersfield (7 p.m. Wednesday) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2 p.m. Friday). The Miners wrap up the month of November on the road with a return visit to NM State on Nov. 30.

UTEP is 9-1 all time against Alcorn State, including winning the past three match-ups. This will be the first meeting since the 2015-16 season. All 10 contests have been held in the Sun City. The two sides squared off seven times from 1984-2002 before not locking up again until 2009.