UTEP men’s basketball gives back to community serving Thanksgiving Day meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just 16 hours after posting a 20-point win over East Central, the UTEP men’s basketball team joined forces with The Salvation Army to serve Thanksgiving Day meals to the community in South Central El Paso on Thursday.

Happy Thanksgiving from the 5-0 UTEP men’s basketball team. The Miners spending the holiday giving back to their community at The Salvation Army. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/G4SRfRkksU — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 28, 2019

“Thanksgiving to me is a great opportunity to reflect on so much that you’re blessed with and so much to be thankful for,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “If you’re able to do what we’re doing here today, in terms of being able to give back to people who are less fortunate, you become a blessing. I try to instill that in our program.”

This isn’t the first time UTEP has decided to give back to the El Paso community. The team has also made stops to the El Paso Children’s Hospital and Fort Bliss since Terry has taken over as head coach.

Junior forward Bryson Williams, who scored a career-high 33 points in Wednesday night’s win, believes it’s important for the program to instill themselves in the community.

“They care about what we’re doing and we care about them as well,” said Williams. “Just being with this community, it’s a beautiful community with nice and kind people. We want to do anything we can do to spread blessings and wealth upon their lives. We come to make their Thanksgiving just a little bit happier than what it is. It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and do that for them.”

UTEP (5-0) is one of 28 unbeaten Division I teams in the country. The Miners will play their first road game on Tuesday night, at New Mexico State (4-4) in the Battle of I-10.