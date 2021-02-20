UTEP men’s basketball games at FAU canceled due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team’s road trip to Florida Atlantic this weekend has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing within the Miners program.

The university made the announcement on Saturday morning, giving no further details regarding the situation. A UTEP spokesperson told KTSM on Saturday that Director of Athletics Jim Senter was unavailable for comment.

The series with the Owls was already pushed back earlier this week. Originally scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday, winter storms across Texas made it so the Miners were unable to travel to south Florida in time to play those days, so the games were moved to Sunday and Monday.

This is the second time this season that UTEP has gone on pause due to cases of COVID-19. The Miners had a week-long pause in late November and early December due to the virus that forced the postponement of a game with Arizona.

It is not currently known if Sunday and Monday’s scheduled games at FAU will be made up, or when the Miners might be able to return to the court for practice or games. UTEP is currently scheduled to host Charlotte for two games next weekend at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners are currently 10-10, 6-8 in Conference USA play.