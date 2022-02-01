EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s men’s basketball road game at North Texas, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 7, due to inclement weather.
The university made the announcement on Tuesday. The game will now be played Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT in Denton.
The Miners will play at Rice on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT, as originally scheduled, before heading north to play the Mean Green.
Joe Golding and UTEP enter the road trip at 13-8, 6-3 in Conference USA, riding a five-game winning streak. Five of UTEP’s next six games are on the road and February will be a pivotal month for the Miners, as they play just two games in El Paso.