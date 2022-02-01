EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s men’s basketball road game at North Texas, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 7, due to inclement weather.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday. The game will now be played Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT in Denton.

UTEP men’s basketball game at North Texas on Thursday (Feb. 3) has been postponed to Monday (Feb. 7) due to inclement weather.



The Miners will play at Rice as scheduled on Saturday (Feb. 5) before facing off against the Mean Green. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 1, 2022

The Miners will play at Rice on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT, as originally scheduled, before heading north to play the Mean Green.

Joe Golding and UTEP enter the road trip at 13-8, 6-3 in Conference USA, riding a five-game winning streak. Five of UTEP’s next six games are on the road and February will be a pivotal month for the Miners, as they play just two games in El Paso.