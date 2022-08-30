EL PASO, Texas – A season-opening match-up at Texas, the potential of three contests against I-10 rival NM State, hosting an MTE (multi-teams event) and 12 games against programs that won 20+ contests last year highlight the 2022-23 UTEP men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Joe Golding on Tuesday.

The Miners, who will play 10 contests against teams that competed in postseason play in 2022, christen the campaign at Big 12 foe and 2022 NCAA second-round participant Texas (Nov. 7). It will also mark the first game in the Longhorns’ Moody Center. UTEP follows that up with its home opener against NM State (Nov. 12), which also advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The match-up with the Aggies marks the first of five straight at home for UTEP, with Sul Ross State (Nov. 15), CSU Bakersfield (Nov. 22), Alcorn State (Nov. 23) and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (Nov. 25) also paying a visit to the Don Haskins Center. The three games the week of Thanksgiving comprise the MTE. The Islanders were a 2022 NCAA Tournament participant.

The Miners make the return visit to NM State (Nov. 30) to cap the month of November before coming back home to play host to Northern New Mexico (Dec. 3). UTEP then caps its nonconference road slate with a contest at Big East member DePaul (Dec. 10). The Orange and Blue interrupt non-league play by welcoming LA Tech (Dec. 17) before turning their attention to the 2022 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec. 21-22). Kent State, NM State and NC A&T will comprise the field with UTEP. The Miners face NC A&T (Dec. 21) first with an opponent to be determined on Dec. 22.

C-USA action resumes at 2022 C-USA tournament champion UAB (Dec. 29). The Miners will also play at LA Tech (Jan. 7), at Rice (Jan. 14), at Charlotte (Jan. 16), at North Texas (Jan. 28), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2), at WKU (Feb. 4), at UTSA (Feb. 11), at FIU (Feb. 23) and at Florida Atlantic (Feb. 25).

The Miners pick back up home action within the league against Rice (Dec. 31). Other home league dockets include UTSA (Jan. 11), FIU (Jan. 19), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21), Charlotte (Feb. 9), UAB (Feb. 16), North Texas (Feb. 18), WKU (March 2) and Middle Tennessee (March 4).

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (MT) Nov. 7 at Texas Austin, Texas TBA Nov. 12 NM State Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 15 Sul Ross State Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 22 CSUB$ Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 23 Alcorn State$ Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M-CC$ Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 30 at NM State Las Cruces, N.M. TBA Dec. 3 Northern N.M. Don Haskins Center TBA Dec. 10 at DePaul Chicago, Ill. TBA Dec. 17 LA Tech* Don Haskins Center TBA Dec. 21 NC A&T# Don Haskins Center TBA Dec. 22 TBD# Don Haskins Center TBA Dec. 29 at UAB* Birmingham, Ala. TBA Dec. 31 Rice* Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 7 at LA Tech* Ruston, La. TBA Jan. 11 UTSA* Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 14 at Rice* Houston, Texas TBA Jan. 16 at Charlotte* Charlotte, N.C. TBA Jan. 19 FIU* Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 21 Florida Atlantic* Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 28 at North Texas* Denton, Texas TBA Feb. 2 at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA Feb. 4 at WKU* Bowling Green, Ky. TBA Feb. 9 Charlotte* Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 11 at UTSA* San Antonio, Texas TBA Feb. 16 UAB* Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 18 North Texas* Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 23 at FIU* Miami, Fla. TBA Feb. 25 at Florida Atlantic* Boca Raton, Fla. TBA March 2 WKU* Don Haskins Center TBA March 4 Middle Tennessee* Don Haskins Center TBA

$ UTEP MTE | # WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational | *Conference USA | Home Game