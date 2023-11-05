EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Both the UTEP men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to open up their seasons at the Don Haskins Center on Monday as the 2023-24 college basketball season begins.

The UTEP men’s team will take on McMurry, a NCAA Division III program, at the Don Haskins on Monday.

This will mark the start of UTEP head coach Joe Golding’s third year as head coach in El Paso. Last year, UTEP had its first losing season of the Golding era. The Miners finished 14-18 overall and 7-13 in Conference USA play. This year, with eight returners and several new pieces on the team, the Miners look to flip the script and bounce back from last year’s underwhelming season.

UTEP guard Baylor Hebb had his initial transfer waiver denied by NCAA, but the Miners are appealing it for the Colorado State transfer. If it doesn't come through, Hebb will redshirt and be eligible next year. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 5, 2023

“You know, this upcoming year, we have eight returners. The returners, they’re doing a great job as far as leading the younger guys and showing them what we expect from them each and every time they step out on the court.” UTEP men’s basketball assistant coach Earl Boykins said.

UTEP is undefeated (6-0) against McMurry, with five of the match-ups occurring in the Sun City. The two sides haven’t squared off since the 1971-72 season, when the Miners bested the War Hawks, 71-47. All of the other meetings between the foes happened in the 1950’s. Coincidentally, head coach Joe Golding is 2-0 against McMurry, defeating them twice while he was with Abilene Christian.

The men’s game is set scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. MT on Monday, Nov. 6.

Before the men’s game, the UTEP women’s basketball team will hit the floor and take on NCAA Division II member Western New Mexico at 4:00 p.m. MT at the Don Haskins Center.

This game will mark the official start of Keitha Adams’ second stint as the program’s head women’s basketball coach. The winningest coach in UTEP women’s basketball history, Keitha Adams, returned to the Borderland following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. In her first stint in El Paso, Adams amassed 284 wins and led the Miners to four CUSA Championships (three regular season, one tournament) and four postseason bids (NCAA: 2008 and 2012, WNIT: 2014 and 2016).

Adams and her new-looking UTEP women’s team will get its first regular season test against Western New Mexico.

“Fans are going to enjoy watching our team play,” UTEP women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams said. “We’re going to get after it, we’re going to play hard, and we’re going to play team ball. Fans can come out and watch this team develop and grow.”

Tipoff for the UTEP women’s game against Western New Mexico is slated for 4:00 p.m. MT at the Don Haskins Center.

For as little as $20, fans can attend both UTEP men’s and women’s games on Monday. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.