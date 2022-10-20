EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will have to prove themselves to the rest of Conference USA in 2022-23.

The Miner men and women were both picked to finish eighth in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ polls on Wednesday, the league announced. No players for either team were selected to the preseason all-Conference USA teams, either.

On the men’s side, UAB was picked to win the league, with Western Kentucky second and North Texas third. Middle Tennessee and FAU rounded out the top five. UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker was selected as the preseason Player of the Year.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵



The men's basketball preseason poll is determined by the league's 11 head coaches.

On the women’s side, Middle Tennessee was picked to win the league, followed by Louisiana Tech second and Charlotte third.

Rice and North Texas rounded out the top five in the preseason coaches’ poll. LA Tech’s Keiunna Walker was picked as the preseason player of the year on the women’s side.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵



The women's basketball preseason poll is determined by the league's 11 head coaches.

The UTEP men will open the season Nov. 7 at Texas, while the women host New Orleans that same night at the Don Haskins Center.