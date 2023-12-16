EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball team (6-4) will play for the first time in more than a week when it competes at Abilene Christian (4-6) at 2 p.m./3 p.m. CT Sunday, Dec. 17.

It is a homecoming for Miners’ head coach Joe Golding , who directed the Wildcats to a record of 158-144 in 10 years, while leading them to two NCAA Tournament appearances in their final three years. It is also a return to the school for former Wildcat standout Reggie Miller , in addition to staff member Brandon Decker and Bryen Spriggs .

UTEP, which started 5-0 on the year, including a win against Pac-12 member Cal, will be looking to regain that early season form. The Orange and Blue have dropped four of the past five, including coming up shy at perennial power Oregon, 71-49, on Dec. 9 last time out.

UTEP trailed by just three (28-25) at the half before the Ducks pulled away over the final 20 minutes. The Wildcats defeated Howard Payne, 120-69, on Dec. 10, but they had lost the prior four match-ups. ACU is 1-3 at home, with the win against Howard Payne, while the Miners (0-2) are in search of their first road triumph.