SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball snapped a 5-game losing streak after they secured a 77-66 win against UTSA at the Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday.

We came to San Antonio and took care of business in the wire-to-wire win 😤 We'll see you back home vs. UAB on Thursday #RiseUp915 | #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/w2crRJhFuG — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 11, 2023

“I’m happy for the fellas, they deserved it,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “They played well. Up and down the line, guys stepped up tonight. It was great to see Malik Zachery come in at that spurt and play well. To tell you a little bit our team, I had Sham (Givance) ready to check in and when Malik hit the shot, he said ‘coach, let him stay.’ Obviously, Jon (Dos Anjos) hit some shots. I’m just happy for the guys.”

Jon Dos Anjos and Tae Hardy led UTEP in scoring with 12 points each. Malik Zachery recorded 11 points. Ze’Rik Onyema and Otis Frazier III each had 10 points on the day. Calvin Solomon scored eight points and collected eight rebounds. Shamar Givance also scored eight points.

UTSA was led by Japhet Medor who scored 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Medor got to the free throw line 10 times and nailed all of those shots. UTSA bigman Jacob Germany followed with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor.

UTEP shot 44.3% from the floor and was on fire from three-point range. UTEP his eight three-pointers on 19 attempts. UTEP forced UTSA to commit 18 turnovers which turned into 19 points for the Miners on the other end. UTEP dominated the glass a had 16 rebounds and scored 14 second chance points.

“I thought our ball movement was pretty good,” Golding said. “We got the ball inside, attacked the paint. We got some really good looks, offensively rebounded the ball pretty well and then were able to turn them over 18 times. That (16 offensive rebounds) was the key. I’m just proud of the guys. It was relief in the locker room. I just want these guys to see some joy, they’re working hard and are a fun group to coach. We talked pregame about pride. UTEP has tradition and history. It means something and when you put that uniform on, you’re going to compete and fight.”

That was UTEP’s second road win of the season. UTEP will now return back to the Don Haskins Center for its next two games. UTEP will face off with UAB on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and then North Texas on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.