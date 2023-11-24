EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After wrapping up the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, UTEP (5-1, 0-0 CUSA) men’s basketball will play one more game in California as it takes on LMU (3-3, 0-0 WCC) on Saturday.

UTEP looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season. UTEP suffered a 63-59 defeat to Bradley in the SoCal Challenge championship game on Wednesday night. UTEP aims to win its first road opener for the first time since te 2010-11 season, when it beat Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State in Las Cruces on Nov. 23, 2010. This will also be UTEP’s third game in six days in California. It also continues a stretch of five games out of seven away from home.

LMU finished 19-12 last season and secured fourth place in the West Coast Conference. That included becoming the first team in WCC history to defeat Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and BYU in the same season. The Lions defeated multiple ranked opponents for the first time since 2011-12 and had multiple victories against top-15 teams for the initial occasion in program history. This year the LMU is 3-3 (2-1 at home), including playing three games in as many days at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Lions are coming off a thrilling 61-60 win against FIU after Justin Wright provided the game winner with 3.6 seconds to play. LMU then got a stop defensively to seal the triumph. The Lions are extremely balanced offensively, with seven different players providing between 7.0 and 13.5 points per game. Justice Hill (13.3 ppg), Dominick Harris (12.7 ppg), Wright (12.0 ppg), Alex Merkviladze (10.5 ppg) and Will Johnston (10.5 ppg) are all in double figures for scoring. Lars Thiemann (8.3 ppg) and Keli Leaupepe (7.2 ppg) have been consistent threats as well.

UTEP is 3-1 all time against LMU, but three of those four meetings occurred prior to 1942. The most recent meeting was a 84-58 UTEP victory on Dec. 15, 1999.