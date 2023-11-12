EL PASO, Texas – The high-scoring UTEP men’s basketball team (2-0) will face a stiff test when it plays host to 2023 NCAA Tournament participant UC-Santa Barbara (0-1) in a nationally-televised game (CBS Sports Network) at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. MT Monday.

It is the “915 Game,” with UTEP trying to have its best crowd of the season. The Miners have put up 100+ points in back-to-back games for the second time in school history (1968-69), including setting the school record for scoring in a 123-72 romp past NAIA member USAO on Nov. 9. UTEP, which drilled Division III program McMurry in the opener 120-71, on Nov. 6, has a total of 243 points to start 2-0.

Those are the most combined points in a two-game span in program history (103rd season). The Gauchos (0-1) dropped their season lid lifter, 82-76, against Portland State on Nov. 9, but 2023 Big West Player of the Year Ajay Mitchell missed the game.

Three of the Miners’ next four games will be broadcast nationally by CBS Sports Network, with match-ups against UCSB (Nov. 13), vs. Cal (Nov. 20) and vs. either Tulane or Bradley (Nov. 22) coming on the network. The games the week of Thanksgiving will be part of the SoCal Challenge.

UCSB has gone to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons, including making an appearance in last year’s March Madness after compiling a school-record 27 wins. The Gauchos claimed a share of the Big West regular-season title before going on to take home the conference tournament to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

There are high expectations again this year, with UCSB being tabbed as the preseason favorite in the Big West. Mitchell, a Lou Henson Honorable-Mention All-American last year, averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 assists per game while connecting on 50.6 percent from the floor.

Josh Pierre-Louis is also back as a returning starter. Returnee Cole Anderson led the way in the game vs. Portland State with 21 points while Pierre-Louis (16 points) and Yohan Traore (11 points) also hit double figures in scoring. Traore is a transfer from Auburn who was rated No. 8 nationally by Rivals and Sports Illustrated and 15th by 247Sports for the class of 2022. Ariel Bland (nine points, 13 rebounds) also was a key contributor in the season opener.

The Gauchos are under the direction of seventh-year head coach Joe Pasternack, who is 132-54 in that time frame.

UTEP broke the school record for scoring by drilling NAIA member USAO, 123-72, at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 9. The offensive outburst bests the prior standard of 121 (vs New Mexico Highlands, 12/30/00), which had stood for nearly 23 years.

The Miners set the tone for the contest by racing out to a 19-0 lead, and the Drovers would never get closer than 15 from that point on. The differential was 22 at the half (52-30), and the only true drama over the remainder of the contest would be if the Orange and Blue could topple the program’s single-game scoring mark.

The record-setting sequence occurred in the waning seconds, with Sebastian Cole making one of the Miners’ 18 steals (tied fifth at UTEP) before setting up Otis Frazier III for a transition And-one lay-up to cap the scoring in the contest. The Orange and Blue dished out 26 assists on 40 made field goals, with David Terrell Jr. dropping a game-high six helpers. UTEP handled the boards (41-31), thanks to Kevin Kalu (career-high 13 rebounds) leading the charge.