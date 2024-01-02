EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team will enter the second phase of the 2023-24 season on Thursday when it begins Conference USA play with a rivalry game against New Mexico State on Thursday night.

Sixteen of UTEP’s remaining 17 games this season will be league matchups.

UTEP went through a lot of ups and downs during its non-conference portion of the schedule.

UTEP started the season on fire, collecting five straight wins, including wins over UC Santa Barbara and Cal. After the Cal game, that was won by a Tae Hardy buzzer-beater, UTEP went onto lose five of its next six and all five of those losses were against fellow division one opponents (Bradley, LMU, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, Oregon, and ACU.

With a 6-5 record at that point of the season, UTEP bounced back by winning the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time since 2019. UTEP beat Norfolk State in the opening round and Wyoming in the championship on Dec. 21.

UTEP entered the holiday break on a positive note but also got “comfortable”.

UTEP received a not so pleasant welcome back from the holiday break as it was handed a 73-61 loss by Seattle U at the Don Haskins Center last Saturday. UTEP head coach Joe Golding said he noticed his team was “comfortable” leading up to the Seattle U game.

“I noticed that over the last three days we talked a lot with our team in practice. It was almost like we got comfortable,” Golding said in his post-game press conference on Saturday. “When you get comfortable in athletics, you get exposed, you get your butt kicked. We’ve had a chip on our shoulder coming out of that Oregon game. We were playing better basketball, we obviously had two wins [in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational]. It was like we got comfortable and just thought we were going to walk out and win and that just doesn’t happen. You got to keep an edge to you in athletics.”

The inconsistent play in non-conference is something that has left Golding and his squad with a lot of questions of themselves as a team as they approach a crucial part of its season. UTEP is keen on getting answers quick as it looks to bounce back from a 7-13 season in conference play in the 2022-23 campaign.

“At times I think we’re trending in the right direction and then I think at times [like the] Seattle and [Texas A&M] Corpus Christi game, I don’t know what team it is,” Golding said on Tuesday at practice. “It’s conference time. You know, you should be ready to play every college basketball game, but definitely should be ready for a conference game.”

“We are kind of taking it as a fresh start. Obviously, conference is the most important. We are trying to rebuild and get back where we were,” UTEP forward Otis Frazier III said. “Coach [Golding] preached on it. Player-led teams are usually the ones that win so we just getting together and getting back to what we do.”

UTEP opens up Conference USA play with a huge game against Battle of I-10 rival, New Mexico State on Thursday at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.