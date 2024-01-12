MIAMI, Florida – The UTEP men’s basketball team will take on Florida International University (FIU) at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday.

UTEP (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) is coming off a 74-69 win over Chicago State in a non-conference matchup at the Don Haskins Center last Sunday. UTEP will play its fifth road game of the season and is looking to win its first true away game of the 2023-24 season. UTEP is 0-4 in true road games this season.

Tae Hardy is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Miners. Zid Powell is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Florida International is coming off a 77-67 win over, UTEP’s Battle of I-10 rival, New Mexico State, on Thursday night. The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida International is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Arturo Dean is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 steals for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

UTEP leads the series with FIU, 16-2, aided by winning five straight and 11 of the past 12 meetings between the programs. The Miners are 14-2 (including the CUSA tournament) against the Panthers since they joined the league. UTEP swept the season series last year, including an 87-82 road triumph on Feb. 23, 2023. It was the Miners’ first road victory in the series since a 84-74 vanquishing of FIU on Feb. 11, 2016.

UTEP and FIU will go head-to-head for the first time this season on Saturday. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will stream on ESPN+.