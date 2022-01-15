UTEP men rally in final minute, top Old Dominion 78-70 in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. (KTSM) – The game looked like it was lost, but instead UTEP pulled themselves back from the brink on Saturday night.

UTEP snapped a six-game road Conference USA losing streak at Old Dominion on Saturday, defeating the Monarchs 78-70 in overtime to improve to 9-8, 2-3 in C-USA play.

“These guys keep doing the right things, and they deserve it,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “Tonight, we were tough. We showed some grit, some physicality and toughness. This (type of win) is what I love. Our guys were gritty tonight.”

FINAL/OT: Big win for UTEP men's hoops on the road, 78-70 over Old Dominion. Miners were led by Souley Boum's 28 points (13 in OT) to get their first #CUSA road win of the season. Miners are now 9-8, 2-3 in league play. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 16, 2022

The game was a back-and-forth, seesaw affair throughout, but the Miners managed to race out to an eight point advantage with just under seven minutes left in the game. From there, the wheels fell off for about six minutes as the Miners allowed the Monarchs (7-9, 2-1 C-USA) to go on a 15-0 run to take a seven-point lead.

At that point, it was UTEP’s turn to rally. Jamari Sibley hit a three-pointer to get the Miners within three points with 35 seconds left. After ODU missed a pair of free throws, Jamal Bieniemy knocked down a deep three of his own to tie the game at 63 with 13 seconds left. The Monarchs got two good looks to win it at the buzzer, but couldn’t knock them down.

“I thought we were the tougher team tonight, and when you are things go your way,” Golding said. “Credit to JB (Jamal Bieniemy) for making the big shot. We finished it (the game) with a stop, and I’m just proud of our effort and fight.”

In the overtime, it was Souley Boum that took over, scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the extra frame and drilling a three with 2:06 left to give UTEP the lead for good. Boum also had five rebounds, five assists and six steals on the evening. Bieniemy was next in the scoring column with 14 points; Sibley had 11.

With the road victory, UTEP now enters a very favorable stretch of its schedule. The Miners will play a home-and-home with UTSA next weekend, followed by a homestand in which UTEP will host FAU and FIU. Those three schools are a combined 1-11 in C-USA play.

Golding’s bunch will host UTSA on Thursday at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m.