EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team (8-7) returns to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center to challenge Chicago State (7-14) in its final nonconference game of the regular season at 1 p.m. MT Sunday.

The Miners have dropped back-to-back contests, including falling in their Conference USA opener at NM State, 63-53, on Jan. 4. The Cougars, who are competing as in Independent program for the second straight year, have already played 21 tilts. That includes match-ups in consecutive days at Big 12 programs Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

CSU was held off by seven at KSU before weary legs factored into a 72-53 loss to the Cowboys last time out on Jan. 3. It was the fifth consecutive defeat for the Cougars, all of which have been on the road. Sunday’s game will mark the first time that UTEP will have a nonconference contest this late in the regular season since it defeated Houston Baptist, 72-44, on Jan. 14, 2013.

UTEP and Chicago State will be squaring off for just the second time when they lock up at the Don Haskins Center on Sunday. The Cougars claimed the only prior meeting, 86-82, in El Paso on Nov. 29, 2006.

The Miners are halfway through the regular season, having played 15 contests (8-7) to this juncture. UTEP has 16 games left on the docket, including Sunday’s match-up with Chicago State, prior to the 2024 Conference USA Championships in Huntsville, Ala.