UTEP men fall at C-USA juggernaut UAB, 63-51

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, UTEP head coach Rodney Terry points towards his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Hawaii, in Honolulu. UTEP coach Rodney Terry was discharged Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from a Miami hospital, where he spent two days being treated for anaphylactic shock. “Coach Terry is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery,” the school said, less than 24 hours after announcing the coach had been listed in critical but stable condition.(AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Conference USA’s best team looked the part on Friday night.

UTEP hung tough for some stretches of the game, but UAB eventually proved to be too strong, defeating the Miners 63-51 at Bartow Arena.

Souley Boum recorded a game-high 22 points, but UAB’s stingy defense held the Miners in check for much of the contest.

The Miners (8-9, 4-7 Conference USA) shot 33.9 percent from the field, including a dismal 3-for-20 effort from beyond the arc. The Blazers (15-2, 8-1 C-USA) won their fifth consecutive game led by Trey Jemison’s double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Quan Jackson’s team-high 18 points. UAB outrebounded UTEP, 43-32, while grabbing 10 offensive boards in the process.

“I think they’re a really good defensive team, but I think we did a pretty good job defensively. We were right where we needed to be at the half in terms of getting stops,” third-year UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry said. “We didn’t play completely great offensively in the first half, but still had it at a two-possession ball game at the half. We had some really good looks, but UAB made a couple more plays. I think some of the toughness plays down the stretch and UAB got a couple of offensive rebounds that kept them alive a little bit for second-chance opportunities.”

UAB improved to 12-1 at home, while UTEP fell to 2-7 on the road.

The Miners were hanging with the no. 1 team in C-USA, as they cut the lead to five points on three occasions during the second half. A Kennedy layup cut the deficit to six points (49-43) with 8:17 to play, but UTEP followed with five consecutive misses on field goal attempts over a five-minute span.

UAB shot 42.1 percent from the floor and went 14-of-18 from the foul line. The Blazers bench outscored the Miners, 24-5. Michael Ertel scored 12 of his 14 points during the second half.

UTEP and UAB will run it back on Saturday afternoon. The Miners and Blazers will tipoff at 3 p.m. MT and will be streamed ESPN+.