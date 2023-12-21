EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After coming up short the last two years, the UTEP men’s basketball team won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship after it secured a 78-67 win over Wyoming on Thursday night.

It's a party in El Paso 👏 pic.twitter.com/m0bHB25c2N — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) December 22, 2023

UTEP, under the direction of head coach Joe Golding, had lost in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship game the last two year. UTEP fell to Kent State in 2022 and then to Bradley in 2021. The third time was a charm as UTEP beat Wyoming to win the invitational championship for the first time since 2019.

“We have a saying in our program, tough times pass, tough people last,” Golding said. “It’s easy for people to start chirping on the outside world. The guys that bunker down, the guys that continue to work, they get rewarded and I’m just happy for our guys in our locker room because they got rewarded.”

The win over Wyoming also gave Golding his 200th career win as a NCAA head coach.

Powell was named the Barry Kobren MVP while Hardy was voted as the Don Haskins Award Winner and Frazier III was tabbed to the All-Tournament team.

UTEP’s leading scorer on the night was Zid Powell as he scored 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 14-of-18 shooting from the free throw line.

Powell and Otis Frazier III both caught fire in the second half of the game. Out of Powell’s 32 points, 24 of them came in the final 20 minutes of the game. As for Frazier, all 15 of his points in the game came in the second half. Frazier scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range.

Tae Hardy was the only other Miner to score in double figures in the contest. A made three-pointer at the 13:26 mark of the first half led to Hardy eclipsing1,000 collegiate career points.

Tae on target 🎯



This triple put @_taehardy over 1,000 points for his career. pic.twitter.com/BrCrP446vc — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) December 22, 2023

As a team, UTEP shot 48% from the floor, making 24 shots on 50 total attempts. UTEP made four three-pointers on 13 attempts and made 26 free throws out of 35 total attempts.

Wyoming had four players finish the contest in double figures in the scoring category. Mason Walters led the way with 16 points. Akuel Kot had 14 points and Sam Griffin and Brendan Wenzel each scored 11 points.

Wyoming shot 34% (17-50) from the floor, 22.7% (5-22) from three, and 87.5% (28-32) from the free throw line.

The Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational could be a turning point for UTEP. Prior to the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, UTEP had lost five of its last six games and all five losses were against division one opponents. UTEP came into the invitational beat two quality teams in Norfolk State and Wyoming and have strung together its first two game winning streak since beating Austin Peay (Nov. 17) and Cal (Nov. 20) at the SoCal Challenge.

UTEP improved to 8-5 on the season and will be back in action on Dec. 30 against Seattle U at the Don Haskins Center.