ARLINGTON, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of the 2023 football season, UTEP took part in Conference USA’s media day on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Head coach Dana Dimel, running back Deion Hankins and linebacker Tyrice Knight were the Miners’ media day representatives in Arlington, two days before UTEP begins fall camp back in El Paso. The Miners open the 2023 season against CUSA newcomer Jacksonville State on Aug. 26 on the road.

“Opening up with a conference game is really cool for us to help kick off the new Conference USA. I love where it is right now, the challenges that lay ahead and the new teams coming in,” said Dimel. “We’ve got a lot of good players coming back. We’re the most athletic we’ve been since we’ve been at UTEP.”

UTEP was picked by the league’s media to finish sixth in the CUSA preseason poll that was released last week, one spot behind rival New Mexico State.

The Miners are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish 5-7, after going to a bowl game in 2021. However, the Miners return a bunch of key players, especially defensively.

Knight is one of them. After leading the Miners in tackles in 2022 with 95 tackles, Knight could have gone anywhere for his final year of collegiate eligibility. Instead, he elected to stay in El Paso.

“At UTEP, I have a lot of brothers and people that I’ve messed with since I got there in 2020. There was no reason for me to leave because I can make all my dreams come true from UTEP,” Knight said. “For me, I’m more of a loyal guy, so just staying here with the people that took me in and took a chance on me, I couldn’t just walk out on them like that.”

UTEP will have a stable of running backs at its disposal in 2023, led by the Parkland graduate, Hankins, who ran for over 700 yards a season ago.

Hankins has added some muscle to his 6’0 frame, now weighing in at 235 pounds entering his redshirt junior season. A jersey number change from 33 to 3 punctuates a new feel for Hankins as he enters his fifth season with the Miners.

“During the offseason, I focused on my muscle, my build and my eating habits. That showed in physique, so I have to get used to seeing 235 on the scale. But it’s not a bad thing and I think it will add to my game,” Hankins said.

Here's Tyrice Knight's full comments on electing to stay at UTEP for his final year of eligibility when he had opportunities to go to Power 5 schools if he'd entered the portal. Knight led UTEP with 95 tackles last year.



"I'm more of a loyal guy… I couldn't walk out on them." pic.twitter.com/QucYz2QDYU — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2023

Hankins is one of a few backs that the Miners could rely on in the fall, along with junior college transfers Mike Franklin, Torrance Burgess and former Americas/New Mexico/Washington back, Aaron Dumas.

“Having a backfield with multiple backs that are talented is really good to have. Running backs are better if you play more than one, I’d like to play three or four and we have the ability to do that. We’re going to use all the backs that we have,” Dimel said.

UTEP will need improved play from redshirt senior quarterback Gavin Hardison in order to return to the heights of 2021 and a trip to a bowl game. The Miners think they have the ability to do it and are flying under the radar entering fall camp.

The Miners get going with fall camp on Thursday morning and play at Jacksonville State to open the season on Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.