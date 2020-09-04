UTEP making final preparations to host games at Sun Bowl amidst pandemic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For six months, the question has loomed: Would football happen this fall at the Sun Bowl?

In less than 48 hours, UTEP will be one of 76 FBS teams to play this fall and the Miners’ clash with Stephen F. Austin will be one of seven games on Saturday.

“The majority of the work and the planning for our fans, the schedule, the construction — all those things to open the stadium for Saturday are in place and done,” said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter. “Now, we just have to execute it.”

The stadium will be at 18% capacity, as just under 8,600 fans will filter into a socially-distanced Sun Bowl in hopes of seeing a Miners win. Senter says that right now, they’re expecting that to be the capacity for the duration of the season, but things could change.

“Everything is fluid right now. As far as we know, it will be that number, unless someone tells us we have to reduce stadium capacity or increase stadium capacity,” said Senter.

As of Thursday, a little under half of the allotted tickets are still available. The school has regulations in place for fans. Among them: masks are mandatory; tailgating is prohibited; and at the end of the game, fans will be released by section, similar to an airplane.

“We’re opening up the gates a half hour earlier. Parking lots open 3 hours before the game. What we’re saying is, spread out when you’re coming,” said Senter.

Cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sun City have dropped in recent weeks, but Saturday’s game will be played as the city of El Paso asks residents to avoid large Labor Day weekend gatherings, and one week before UTEP’s scheduled graduation commencement, which was cancelled earlier this summer. Regardless, UTEP likes the plan that it has put in place.

“We’ve continued to take the temperature of where we’re at with our local city and county mandates from our leadership here,” said Senter. “The whole time we’ve thought, ‘we want to host fans, as long as the rules and regulations allow us to.”

UTEP and SFA will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. A full list of rules and regulations can be found below.

Tailgating will be prohibited

Parking lots will open three hours prior to kickoff

All advance ticket and parking pass sales (prior to game day) will occur through remote means (no in-person transactions) – (915) 747-UTEP, www.utepminers.com/tickets, tickets@utep.edu

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in person on game day at either the North or South Sun Bowl box offices beginning three hours prior to kickoff

All tickets and parking passes will be delivered digitally

Face coverings/masks will be required for all fans

Gates will open 30 minutes earlier than usual (two hours prior to kickoff) to assist with fan entry and social distancing

A clear bag policy is in place and will be enforced when entering the venue

All fans will have assigned seats and are asked to remain in their seats so social distancing can be practiced

Restrooms will have capacity limits

Sanitization stations will be erected throughout the stadium

Concessions meals will be pre-prepped and sealed

Restroom and concessions lines will be queued so social distancing can be practiced

Water fountains will not be available

All stadium staff and game day personnel will be required to fill out and complete an online COVID-19 screening form prior to arriving to campus for game day, and will wear face coverings in venue

Frequency of cleaning by custodial staff will be increased, especially in high traffic public areas

Fans will be instructed to depart the venue in a “deplaning” fashion



The full listing of all 2020 UTEP Football Fan Protocols follows.



UTEP Football COVID-19 Fan Protocols



(Updated August 26, 2020)

Fans are asked to follow CDC Guideline and UTEP Protocols: Stay home when you are sick .

. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wear a face covering.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash immediately after use.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the restroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.