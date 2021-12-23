EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A UTEP football team looking to return most of their starters next year for a run at another bowl game took a hit as another top offensive player put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced on social media his latest decision to enter the transfer portal and play his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere on Thursday.

First, I would like to say that I’m grateful for my time here in El Paso and from all the fans. I want to say thank you to coach Dimel and the coaching staff for believing me and pushing me to be better everyday with that being said I’m entering the portal for my last two years🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qavY1HKJT9 — Tyrin smith (@smittyy_2) December 23, 2021

Smith was one of the Miners’ top targets, as he collected 570 receiving yards and caught four touchdown passes in 2021. One of Smith’s best games this season was when he racked up 114 receiving yards and one touchdown catch in a, 28-25, loss to Florida Atlantic late October.

Unless Smith changes his mind and returns to UTEP, the Miners will lose their top three receivers from 2021: Smith, sophomore Jacob Cowing, and Justin Garrett.

Cowing announced he would enter the portal on Tuesday.

As for Garrett, he will be graduating.

