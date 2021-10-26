UTEP looks to win first game in Eastern Time Zone in program history at FAU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There are streaks in college football that just don’t make a lot of sense — UTEP’s winless streak playing in Eastern Time Zone games makes zero sense.

The Miners are 0-25-1 all-time playing in the Eastern Time Zone. Another way to put it is that UTEP has never won a game playing in the Eastern Time Zone, which has to be one of the most bizarre streaks in college football.

“I know about it,” said UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel. “I didn’t know about all the numbers and exactly what they were until today, but I know we have not done well historically traveling to the Eastern Time Zone.”

There have been a lot of firsts for this 6-1 football team, and they’ve beaten their fair share of streaks this season. The Miners will look to do just that, again, when they travel to Boca Raton, Florida, in a matchup against Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1). UTEP is currently an 11.0-point underdog.

“We’ve snapped a lot of streaks this year,” said UTEP junior offensive lineman Bobby DeHaro. “We’re 6-1, and last year we went up to Charlotte and almost beat them. We’re winning so much right now that we have to think we are going to win and have a good game. That’s what we’re doing right now — thinking about winning everyday.”

UTEP, who is ranked ninth in the country in total defense, enters the week coming off a bye, after most recently beating LA Tech 19-3 at Sun Bowl Stadium to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. FAU is coming off an impressive win at Charlotte, 38-9, and Saturday’s game at FAU Stadium will be homecoming for the Owls.

“We need to have some really good practices because it’s going to be a gigantic challenge for us,” said Dimel. “Obviously that’s been a difficult task for us in the past — traveling this far and getting a win. The guys [will need to] handle it the way they need to handle it and take advantage of the time they have on the plane [to prepare].”

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT — or 6 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on ESPN+.