EL PASO, Texas – Following a month of midweek games, UTEP will return to action on Saturday night as it hosts WKU in the 91st Homecoming Game. The Miners and Hilltoppers will kick off at 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Miners (3-6, 2-3 CUSA) are coming off a come-from-behind 37-34 victory at Sam Houston last Wednesday night on ESPN2. UTEP was down 27-13 at the 6:14 mark following an SH field goal. Mike Franklin’s three-yard rushing touchdown got the Miners within seven points (27-20) with 1:07 left in the third quarter.

Cade McConnell then hooked up with Kelly Akharaiyi on a 25-yard scoring pass that tied the game with 11:25 left in the game. James Neal came up with a huge interception – the first of his career – and returned it 30 yards to the SH 1 that set up a Kevin Hurley one-yard push to pay dirt to give UTEP a 34-27 advantage with 9:57 remaining.

The Bearkats tied the game following a UTEP turnover with 6:02 left. On Sam Houston’s ensuing possession, the Miners forced a punt and McConnell followed with a 37-yard pass to Jeremiah Ballard down the left sideline to the Sam Houston 19 on the first play of the drive.

On the next play, Deion Hankins – who rushed for a game-high 117 yards – carried the ball to the SH 15 that helped set up the 32-yard game-winning field goal from Buzz Flabiano. The redshirt freshman connected on a career-best three field goals on three attempts and went 4-for-4 on PATs. He scored a career-high 13 points, the most by a UTEP kicker since 2011.

The Hilltoppers (4-4, 2-2 CUSA) have lost two straight after falling to the top two programs in the league. WKU fell at Jax State, 20-17, on Oct. 17, and followed that with a 42-29 loss against undefeated Liberty on Oct. 24. WKU took a 10-7 lead against the Flames following a L Carneiro 26-yard FG at the 12:39 mark of the second, but was outscored 35-19 the rest of the way. WKU QB Austin Reed put up big numbers, throwing for 365 yards on 30-of-44 passing and four touchdown passes.

The Miners welcome back WKU for the first time since the 2017 season. The Hilltoppers bring a prolific offense that averages just over 29 points per game. However the WKU defense is surrendering a CUSA-high 467.1 yards per contest. However, the Hilltoppers’ D has been opportunistic, forcing 18 turnovers (nine interceptions, nine fumble recoveries).

UTEP, which ranks third in CUSA with 22 sacks, will look to harass Reed. The senior is the conferences’ top QB in touchdown passes (20), passing yards (2,280), attempts (338) and completions (204). Reed has thrown only five interceptions on the season.

“[Here’s] a chance to get back home and get ourselves back on track with our homefield advantage, playing against a Western Kentucky team that has a very prolific offense,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “They have a tremendous quarterback. They’ve got very, very talented, skilled players across the board, whether it be running back or wide receiver. They use a bevy of receivers. They have obviously have one receiver that’s got the predominant amount of the catches, but they got some other receivers that got in the upper twenties for catches for them as well. So, they don’t have any trouble moving the ball. They score a lot of points and have so for the last three or four years in conference play. They’ve been one of the best offenses in the conference for quite a while now. Defensively they have a lot of athleticism. They give you multiple looks for to prepare for offensively and do a good job with their defensive scheme as well. So again, it’ll be a big test for us.”