EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Scoring touchdowns has been a struggle for UTEP football this season.

Through their first four games of the season the Miners have only found the back of end zone five times. The only game where UTEP has scored more than one touchdown was against New Mexico State in week three. The Miners secured a 20-13 win over their rivals on Sept. 10 at the Sun Bowl.

It’s been hard for the Miners to come across touchdowns so far this season. Right now, the Miners are averaging 14.0 points per game through four games into the season. This is a drop from 2021 where the Miners averaged 25.2 points per game in their first four contests. In fact, this is the lowest amount of points per game UTEP has averaged in their first four games of a season since 2018.

The lack of scoring touchdowns is a problem head coach Dana Dimel and his squad are aware of and are trying to find solutions to as the season goes on.

One area Dimel and his team have put more attention towards is the red zone offense. UTEP is 3-for-8 when it comes to scoring touchdowns while in the red zone.

“We’re spending a lot of time in the red zone. We’ve spent a lot of time or put more emphasis in our work in the red zone, but it’s just really not a whole lot of touchdowns period in the first four games and really, not being very explosive offensively,” said Dimel. “And so that’s where we just have to take a look and see if we are we trying to do it with guys that aren’t capable of doing it and that’s not the case. “

“If I had to say right now we’re playing better on the offensive line than we played at any time last year. I like our starting five and we got a couple backups that are really good and some young guys that are come on. I like the play there. I think our tight ends are playing better, our fullbacks are playing better. We know that Gavin’s (Hardison) a really good quarterback, so it’s just a matter of us get getting ourselves in the right things,” said Dimel. “It’s not just finishing. It’s just being a whole lot better offensive football team right now. And so again, as a coach, you say, okay, let’s look at what we can do and what we can do the best in what we’ve hung our hat on in the past to have the success that we had offensively last year. So that’s really what we need to focus on and get better at in the overall execution of things.”

UTEP looks to solve their scoring problems quickly as they are set to host Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) on Friday, Sept. 23. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Sun Bowl.