UTEP looks for first Eastern Time Zone win in program history at Charlotte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Football will hit the road for a third straight game as the Miners travel to take on Charlotte in a matchup against the 49ers on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

UTEP is looking for their first win in program history in an Eastern Time Zone game. The Miners 0-24-1 all-time playing in the Eastern Time Zone.

Charlotte (1-2, 1-1) and UTEP (3-2, 0-1) enter the game following unexpected off weeks due to COVID-19 postponements. Most recently, This Saturday’s game will mark Charlotte’s first home game of the 2020 season following a handful of postponements over the last few weeks.

This weekend’s game in Charlotte marks just the second meeting between the Miners and 49ers on the gridiron. Charlotte won last year’s game in El Paso, 28-21, at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. MT on Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

UTEP (3-2, 0-1) at CHARLOTTE (1-2, 1-1)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 10 a.m. MT

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Live Stats

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)

PxP: Dave Friedman

Analyst: Reggie Walker

Radio: ESPN 600 El Paso (LISTEN)

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Mike Perez

A MINER WIN WOULD…

Improve UTEP’s overall record to 4-2, marking the best start for the Miners since the 2010 team started the season 5-1.

Give UTEP the most wins in a single season since 2014 when the team tallied four wins on the season.

Be the first conference road win for UTEP since 2018 when the Miners took down Rice with a 34-26 victory in Houston.

Mark UTEP’s first win over Charlotte in the all-time series.

Be the first win on the east coast in program history (The Miners are 0-24-1 all-time in games played in the eastern time zone).

MINER NOTABLES

UTEP QB Gavin Hardison is only the third sophomore in program history to throw for over 1,000 yards through the first five games of the season and only the 11th UTEP player all-time to achieve the feat. Hardison enters this week ranked 23rd nationally among FBS quarterbacks in total passing yards. Through five games, Hardison is 75-of-143 passing for 1,056 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,056 passing yards in five games also ranks 3rd among C-USA quarterbacks. The Hobbs, N.M., native has a 52.4 completion percentage and is averaging 211.2 yards per game going into Saturday’s conference road matchup at Charlotte.

Through the first five games of the 2020 season, the UTEP defense is showing drastic improvements from previous years. With the exception of the game at Texas (9/12), the Miners are allowing just 13.5 points per game. The Miners also hit a few milestones in the Oct. 10 game at LA Tech. The 4.0 sacks recorded vs. LA Tech last week ties the most for UTEP under Dana Dimel. UTEP also had 4.0 sacks at LA Tech on 10/20/18. The 13 tackles for loss vs. LA Tech are the most for UTEP since 10/30/04 at San Jose State (15). Overall, it marks the 4th-best single-game total in school history (had 14 TFL vs. SMU on 11/16/02 and 13.5 at Tulsa on 10/26/02). The six pass breakups vs. LA Tech was the most for UTEP since 11/7/18 at WKU (7) and second-most under Dimel.

UTEP sophomore DE Praise Amaewhule caused trouble for LA Tech for the entirety of the game in Ruston. He recorded career-highs for tackles (5), sacks (3.5), TFL (3.5) and pass breakups (4). Amaewhule leads C-USA in sacks (6.0), averaging 1.20 sacks per game. The 3.5 sacks Amaewhule recorded vs. LA Tech last week set a new school record for single-game sacks. His four pass breakups tied for the second-most in school history.

UTEP defensive tackle Keenan Stewart had a career-high 12 tackles versus LA Tech in UTEP’s last game on Oct. 10. Prior to that performance, the last UTEP defensive lineman with 12-plus tackles in a game was Larry Davis (DT) with 12 at Utah (10/29/94).