EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition — for now — after a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule. A lawsuit filed by West Virginia and six other states alleged the rule’s waiver process violated federal antitrust law. The order clears the way for athletes to play during the two-week period and also ensures that schools won’t be punished for allowing it.

The NCAA said in a statement it would comply with the order and notify schools.

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27.

This has opened up the door for the UTEP men’s basketball to see what this means for guard Baylor Hebb. Hebb transferred to UTEP from Colorado State back in April before the 2023-24 season. Hebb applied for an eligibility waiver but his initial waiver was denied by the NCAA early November. UTEP appealed it but hadn’t got anything back from the NCAA at last check.

UTEP guard Baylor Hebb had his initial transfer waiver denied by NCAA, but the Miners are appealing it for the Colorado State transfer. If it doesn't come through, Hebb will redshirt and be eligible next year. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 5, 2023

After the new NCAA lawsuit dropped on Wednesday, sources told KTSM that UTEP would be looking into the ruling to ensure Hebb can play immediately. It is unclear as of Wednesday night if Hebb will be able to play for the Miners this season.

UTEP is looking into this for Men’s hoops transfer Baylor Hebb to ensure he can play immediately. https://t.co/XrntObyVhm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 13, 2023

UTEP would love to have one of its big additions this season suit up in play, especially after the Miners have lost four of its last five games. UTEP’s next contests, before the Dec. 27 hearing on the restraining order, are an away game at Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 17 and the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational that begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Over at New Mexico State, the men’s basketball team had Wake Forest transfer Davion Bradford waiting in the wings. The key word here is “had”. On Wednesday, sources told KTSM that the NMSU men’s basketball team parted ways with Bradford. The reasoning in unknown at this point.