UTEP looking at Torrez at wide receiver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Eastwood High School standout Mark Torrez is one of the most competitive players you’ll find on a football field. That is ultimately what you want from a quarterback, but with seniors Brandon Jones and Kai Locksley holding down the position, Torrez is taking a different route to get onto the field in 2019.

Torrez was seen at practice on Tuesday taking reps with the wide receivers. It is a position that is relatively foreign to him, but what he lacks in experience, he makes up for with athleticism.

“I went and I talked with Mike Canales, our offensive coordinator, I sat down with Coach [Dana] Dimel and I asked them, ‘what do I have to do to get on the field?’ I sat out last year. I played one down on special teams against Southern Miss and it left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Torrez. “I don’t want to go through that again. Whatever it takes to touch the field, that’s all I want to do.”

UTEP junior Mark Torrez took the field without a red practice jersey today. The Miners are getting a look at the Eastwood H.S. graduate at WR. Head coach Dana Dimel says he is still battling for the No. 3 QB job, but they want to use his athleticism.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel has liked what he has seen from Torrez at quarterback, but agrees he could be better suited playing a different position.

“Mark [Torrez] is still battling for the number three quarterback spot as well, but I thought with his athleticism, we want to get him as many touches as we can get him,” said Dimel. “He looked really good at wide receiver today and I was pleased with him.”

Torrez threw for a touchdown and rushed for another score his freshman year in 2017. Most quarterbacks do not like to be told they cannot play the position, but the former Trooper wants to help the Miners win more football games this season.

“I am competing for the third quarterback spot, but I want to be able to touch the field and affect the outcome of a game, somehow,” said Torrez. “If I can do that in anyway: offense, defense, special teams, I’ll do whatever it takes.”

UTEP will open the season at home on Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist University.