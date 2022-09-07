EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Arguably the greatest player in UTEP basketball history will be honored as one of the best players in the history of the game itself on Saturday.

Tim Hardaway, who played for the Miners under head coach Don Haskins from 1985-1989, will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022 on Saturday night in Springfield, Mass. The ceremony will be broadcast live by NBATV.

Hardaway will join Haskins (1997), Nate “Tiny” Archibald (1991), Nolan Richardson (2014) and the 1966 national championship team as former Miners in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

The man famous for his “UTEP 2-Step” will go into the Hall of Fame alongside Manu Ginobili, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Swin Cash, Del Harris, Lindsay Whalen, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Lou Hudson, Radivoje Korac, Marianne Stanley and Theresa Shank-Grentz.

Tim Hardaway's career was full of clutch moments ⛹️‍♂️



Check out some of the top clutch moments of his career in celebration of his induction into the @Hoophall! #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/HZzHf2AAGd — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 6, 2022

“I was scared to answer the phone to tell you the truth. I was shaking,” Hardaway said about receiving the call to the Hall earlier this year. “I didn’t want to hear them say again, ‘you didn’t have enough votes.’ But I answered the phone and he said, ‘I got some really good news for you this time,’ I just started crying. I went upstairs and told my wife and got goosebumps and we just shared a moment with each other.”

A radio interview that Hardaway gave 15 years ago on The Dan LeBatard Show could have factored into why he had to wait so many years in order to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. In that call, he said that he would not want to play with a gay teammate.

“I hurt a lot of people’s feelings and it came off the wrong way and it was really bad of me to say that,” Hardaway told Hoops Hype in 2019.

In the years since, Hardaway has volunteered with various LGBTQ organizations to offer his support.

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas; former Golden State Warriors stars Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – who made up Run TMC with Hardaway; 2021 inductee Yolanda Griffith; and Archibald will all help enshrine Hardaway into the Hall of Fame.

Hardaway was one of the most exciting players in college basketball during his time at UTEP and his trademark crossover move, dubbed the “UTEP 2-step,” went with him throughout his 15-year NBA career.

Hardaway led the Miners to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons in El Paso and carried UTEP to first round March Madness wins in 1987 and 1989. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 assists per game over the course of his four years in El Paso, but was electric as a senior, as he put up 22 points and 5.4 assists per night.

After his time with the Miners, Hardaway was drafted in the first round, 14th overall, by the Golden State Warriors and almost immediately became a huge part of the Warriors’ “Run-TMC” lineup, alongside Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

A five-time NBA All-Star, Hardaway was an All-NBA 1st team selection in 1997 with the Miami Heat and made 2nd team All-NBA three times (1992, 1998, 1999).

One of your favorite player's favorite players.



NBA hoopers speak on Tim Hardaway's iconic killer crossover. #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/juZxEZmkyS — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 7, 2022

In his 15-year NBA career, Hardaway played for the Warriors, Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He had career averages in the NBA of 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. When he retired, he ranked 11th all-time in career assists in the NBA. Now, he ranks 18th in that category.

Hardaway also won a Gold Medal with the United States’ 2000 Olympic Team in Sydney, Australia. His number 10 is retired by both UTEP and the Miami Heat.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend tips off on Friday morning with an autograph session at the Mohegan Sun, followed by a press conference broadcast live on NBATV. Then, the Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala will be Friday night.

On Saturday, the Enshrinement Red Carpet Show gets underway at 4 p.m. MT from Springfield, Mass. Then, from 5-8 p.m. MT, the Class of 2022 will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Both events will air live on NBATV.