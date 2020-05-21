UTEP lands Oklahoma transfer guard Jamal Bieniemy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Score one for Rodney Terry and the UTEP men’s basketball team. The Miners pick up Oklahoma (OU) transfer guard Jamal Bieniemy, sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Thursday.

The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

UTEP has landed Oklahoma transfer Jamal Bieniemy, source told @Stadium. Great pickup for Rodney Terry & Co. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 21, 2020

Bieniemy stands at 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. He has experience, playing in 65 games over the course of two years in Norman. He averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game last season as a sophmore for the Sooners. As a freshman, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per game, shooting 40.3% from three-point range. Bieniemy scored a career-high 22 points against West Virgina as a true freshman and posted double-figures in 11 games at OU.

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Bieniemy was raised in the Houston area and was a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Bieniemy was ranked as the No. 24 point guard and the No. 7 player in the state of Texas in the Class of 2018. He picked the Sooners over offers from Creighton, LSU and Oklahoma State.

Bieniemy will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. However, there is currently a chance that rule could be changed. According to multiple reports, the NCAA Division I Council is in the process of implementing a one-time transfer waiver.