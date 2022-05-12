EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Construction for next season’s UTEP men’s basketball team continues as head coach Joe Golding and his staff landed a commitment from Stephen F. Austin transfer Calvin Solomon.

Solomon made the announcement on his Instagram page early Thursday.

Stephen F. Austin transfer Calvin Solomon has committed to UTEP per his Instagram. Had been a guy Joe Golding and company were after for awhile. 6’7 forward averaged almost 10 points and 6 rebounds per game last season for the Lumberjacks. pic.twitter.com/XnfM2cIVsj — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2022

The 6’7” forward spent his last three season with the Lumberjacks and will now suit up for the Miners in the 2022-23 campaign once he signs his National Letter of Intent (NLI).

The product out of Houston, Texas started in all of SFA’s 32 games last season. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for the Lumberjacks. Solomon managed to score double digits in 16 games last season.

Solomon shot an efficient 52.2% from the field and showed flashes of his three-point shooting ability, as he knocked down 6 threes on 13 shots for a clip of 46.2% from downtown.

It’s another great addition for Golding as he continues to build the 2022-23 roster after a successful 20+ win season in his first year as head coach for the Miners.