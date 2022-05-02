EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding and his staff continue to construct their team for the 2022-2023 season.

On Monday morning, the Miners landed a commitment from South Plains Community College transfer Malik Zachery, per his social media account.

Zachery averaged 7.9 points per game for South Plains in a season where the team went 21-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA tournament.

The Syracuse native spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Chipola Junior College in Florida. In his freshman season, Zachery started in 31 of the team’s 32 games and averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Injuries sidelined Zachery in the next season after playing only four games for Chipola.

In April of 2020, Zachery then decided it was time to move on from Chipola to a new destination.

He then signed to play at the University of Buffalo.

Five months later, Zachery ran into some trouble off of the court before even stepping on it for the Buffalo Bulls.

Zachery was arrested by North Tonawanda Police on Sep. 11, 2020, which was two days after a fight that broke out at a pickup basketball game between players from Buffalo and Canisius College, according to syracuse.com.

Zachery admitted that he stabbed a player from Canisius when the fight broke out and was initially charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In May of 2021, Zachery agreed to a reduced charge of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. He did not have to serve any time in jail.

Zachery was suspended indefinitely from the basketball team and did not play a single game for the Bulls.

After he remained enrolled at Buffalo throughout the 2020-21 academic year, later that month Zachery announced he would leave the school and enter the transfer portal.

(3) Malik Zachery on Twitter: “After long talks with my family. I thought it would be best to have a fresh start and start new. Thank you UB for sticking by my side and not turning on me through the whole process. You guys gave me hope and I love you all. Will never forget the Bulls 🤘🏽💙” / Twitter

He then found himself playing at South Plains Community College in the 2021-2022 season and helped the Texans to a 21-12 record.

Zachery, with two years of eligibility remaining, will now look to help the Miners build another successful season after Joe Golding’s 2021-2022 squad grabbed 20 wins for the first time since 2014 and found themselves with their first postseason game since 2009.