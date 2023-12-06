EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s officially a new era of UTEP football and its as invigorated as the Energizer Bunny.

Scotty Walden was handed the keys to UTEP’s football program at a Wednesday press conference at the Sun Bowl. Billed as a young and energetic coach through the Miners’ search for a new head coach, Walden immediately lived up to it within seconds of taking the stage.

“It’s a great day to be a Miner! Come on!” Walden said while firing up the crowd that was on hand for his introduction. “Coaching is a calling. Coaching is not a job. I never wake up feeling like I’m working a 9-to-5.”

At 34 years old, Walden is one of the youngest coaches in college football, but he’s already won as a head coach at two other places, plus a stop as an interim head coach at Southern Miss in 2020.

A Texas native, Walden called the UTEP job one of the best for a young coach in the state of Texas and he’s ready for the opportunity.

“This place is a sleeping giant. I’m a chip on my shoulder, edge-type of guy, I’ve been counted out many times. and that’s what I love about this place. We’re the ‘forgotten ones,’ but they’re going to remember us pretty quick,” Walden said.

Athletic Director Jim Senter said he prioritized finding a young, sitting head coach that had been successful while running a high-powered offense. Walden checked all of Senter’s boxes.

At Austin Peay, Walden’s teams won back-to-back conference titles in 2022 and 2023 and made the FCS Playoffs in 2023, while averaging over 425 yards and 34 points per game. Walden said on Wednesday that he wants his offense to snap the football every 12 seconds.

“When you meet him, you’re just like, ‘wow,'” Senter said. “The more you talk to him, you realize his integrity and his character are all part of who he is.”

Walden said he plans on bringing the majority of his Austin Peay coaching staff with him to El Paso, but didn’t get into specifics on who just yet, or name any coordinators.

When it comes to recruiting, Walden said that UTEP would use the transfer portal to “jumpstart” the 2024 roster, but he also was bullish about recruiting the state of Texas at the high school level and specifically, El Paso.

“We’re going to find the best players in El Paso and if they leave El Paso, that’s not ok,” Walden said. Walden has already extended offers to Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa and former Franklin star, Beau Sparks.

As far as his salary, Senter told KTSM that in year one, Walden will make around what former head coach Dana Dimel made in his final year at UTEP in 2023, which was $825,000. KTSM has already requested Walden’s offer letter and contract.

With signing day coming up soon on Dec. 20, Walden will hit the ground running in recruiting. He said his staff already has an official visit slated for this weekend. He will also meet with the current UTEP team to try to convince as many players as possible from that roster to stay in El Paso.