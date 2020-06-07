UTEP introduces ‘Paydirt’s Pledge’ to protect 2020-21 season ticket holders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP Athletics announced “Paydirt’s Pledge” earlier this week; a promise to protect season ticket holders in the event seasons are modified or canceled due to COVID-19.

The department says if one or more home games are canceled, fans will received a prorated refund. If an entire season is canceled, fans will receive a full refund.

Paydirt’s Pledge allows UTEP sports fans to purchase season tickets without worrying whether they’ll be able to recuperate costs if changes occur to the regular season home dates.

Fans can opt to receive a monetary refund or apply their refund to 2021-22 season tickets, or make a donation to the Miner Athletic Club in support of student-athlete scholarships.

“We are in an unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it relates to sports and live events. However, we are very optimistic about the 2020-21 athletics year and each of our sport seasons proceeding,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “To provide our fans with peace of mind and the most flexibility possible, we’re excited to offer this assurance plan. If there are changes to a particular season, ticket buyers will be reimbursed accordingly.”

2020 football season tickets are currently on sale and start as low as $65. Also available for purchase are the new premium seats in the Sun Bowl, which include outdoor club seats, loge boxes and indoor club seats. For more information visit www.utepminers.com/tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, or email tickets@utep.edu.

The Miners are scheduled to open the 2020 campaign at home against Texas Tech on Sept. 5. UTEP will also face NM State (Sept. 26), Southern Miss (Oct. 17), North Texas (Oct. 31), FIU (Nov. 7) and UAB (Nov. 21) in the Sun Bowl.

2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season ticket renewals started yesterday and fans can also request season tickets now.

Current season ticket holders can renew their seats by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, or visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets.



Individuals who did not have season tickets last year but are interested in signing up for the upcoming season can also call, email and visit the UTEP Athletics ticket webpage (www.utepminers.com/tickets) to fill out an electronic request form (https://utepminers.com/sb_output.aspx?form=1035), and a member of the ticket staff or Miner Athletic Club will follow up with them. A four-month payment plan option will also be offered.

The UTEP men are coming off a 17-win season, chalking up nine more victories from the 2018-19 campaign. It was the largest win improvement of any program in C-USA. The Miners produced their first winning season since 2015-16, more than doubled their conference wins from the season prior, and compiled 13 victories in the Haskins Center. UTEP also made a return to the C-USA Tournament after winning its last four regular-season games to advance to postseason play.

Men’s season tickets start at just $170 for upper reserved seats. Other prices are $345 (Copper Reserved), $565 (Bronze Reserved), $675 (Silver Reserved), $795 (Gold Reserved) and $1,625 (Floor).

The UTEP women are coming off their second winning season in three years under head coachKevin Baker. The Miners finished 16-14 in 2019-20, capping the campaign with a 95-67 victory over Florida Atlantic in the opening round of the C-USA Championships. The win advanced the Orange and Blue to the C-USA Tourney quarterfinals for the third consecutive year under Baker, continuing the longest such streak to start a career at the school.

Women’s season tickets start at $65 for adults and $40 for youth (ages 3-12). Fans can also purchase reserved Floor seating for $125.

Season tickets for the 2020 UTEP Volleyball and Soccer seasons will also be on sale soon.​