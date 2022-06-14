EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball filled an important piece of the frontcourt puzzle for next season with the signing of Georgia Southern transfer Thaniya Marks, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday. Marks will have two years of eligibility left for the Miners.



Marks shot 57.8 percent from the floor during the 2021-22 campaign with the Eagles after transferring from Shelton State Community College where she had spent the prior two seasons.



A profile on Marks and a quote from Baker follows below.



Thaniya Marks

Georgia Southern

Birmingham, Ala. (Wenonah HS)

6-1, Forward

Junior



Played last season at Georgia Southern … averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while seeing action in 14 contests … connected on 57.8 percent of her attempts from the floor … added 14 steals and eight blocks on the defensive side of the floor … spent two seasons at Shelton State Community College prior to transferring to Georgia Southern … played in 56 games with 52 starts for the Bucs … averaged 10.9 points with 5.3 boards per contest while shooting 54.9 percent from the field as a sophomore … averaged 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field as a freshman … posted 1.4 blocks per game over her career … two-time All-State selection at Wenonah High School in Alabama … helped the Dragons to state titles in 2016 and 2017 … led the state of Alabama with 24 double-doubles as a senior … named Area MVP in 2019 … competed in track and field and volleyball as a prep.



“Thaniya is a solid forward that plays hard in the paint, rebounds well out of her area and defends with physicality. She will be a great addition to our team and she will quickly make a difference. We were looking for a forward, and Thaniya checks all the boxes we needed. Strong forwards always do well in our conference and we have no doubt that she will do the same.” – Coach Baker