UTEP improves to 4-2 with 20-point win over Benedictine Mesa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off a win at Arizona State — UTEP’s biggest win of the Rodney Terry era — the Miners found a way to carry that momentum into the Don Haskins Center, dominating Benedictine Mesa in a 79-59 win on Sunday. UTEP improving to 4-2 on the season.

• C. Agnew: 16 pts, 6 reb

• T. Verhoeven: 15 pts, 10 reb

• B. Williams: 9 pts, 8 reb



Tydus Verhoeven poured in a career-high 15 points and career-best 10 rebounds, recording his first career double-double in the process. Playing in just his second game as a Miner, Christian Agnew led UTEP with 16 points off the bench.

“We had really good energy to start the ball game and we had really good energy at practice yesterday. Our guys came in and really paid attention to detail in term of the energy we wanted to have defensively,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “We keep trying to harp on being one of the best defensive teams in the country. I thought our guys came out and competed really hard early to start the ball game.”

Verhoeven shot 6-of-7 from the field and has seemingly upped his game from a season ago. His field goal percentage now sits at 73.1% for the season and the transfer from Duquesne gives UTEP another force in the paint to go along with Bryson Williams, who finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds.

“He had a really good fall prior to the start of the season,” said Terry. “Tydus [Verhoeven] probably came back as one of our better guys in shape. His body looked great when he got back, he and Bryson and those guys get to the gym early in the morning and come in and do the extra work. It’s really paying off for them. I said to Tydus prior to the season, ‘you’ve brought a great level of energy on offense last year in terms of offensive rebounding, you gave us a really good defensive presence last year, and we’re going to need you to score the basketball this year.’”

Through the first six games of the season, Verhoeven is averaging 6.8 points per game after averaging 1.5 points last season.

“I’m being more aggressive,” said Verhoeven. “It was the flow of the game and of course seeing some opportunities. Early in the season, teams are going to form how they play you on the floor and I’ve been able to form that way and now we just need to keep it going. We have one more non-conference game before conference play, so, hopefully keep that going and help the team as much as I can.”

Nearly every Miner who checked into the game got into the point column. Souley Boum scored seven points, Jamal Bieniemy (eight points) and Keonte Kennedy (five points) each dished out three assists. Freshman Vuk Vulikic recorded three assists while tallying career-highs in points (five) and rebounds (eight).

“We came into the night knowing we wanted to grow as a team,” said Williams. “Coach [Rodney] Terry always talk about, during this time of the year, playing faceless opponents. It’s not about the team we are playing, it’s about us.”

Gilles Dekoninck (four points), Efe Odigie (three points), Adam Hess (three points), Kristian Sjolund (two points), and Ze’Rik Onyema (two points) all contributed to the scoring effort off the bench. Cam Clardy also saw action, playing just over two minutes and tallying a steal.

UTEP will host another NAIA program in Our Lady of the Lake on Mondy, Dec. 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.