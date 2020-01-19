UTEP improves to 4-1 in C-USA with 40-point win vs. UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball team flexed its muscle at both ends of the court by drilling UTSA, 94-54, at the Don Haskins Center Saturday afternoon. The 40-point win is the third largest in a conference game in program history.

FINAL: UTEP 94, UTSA 54



•Miners improve to 11-5 (4-1), will host Rice Thursday

•80+ points in four consecutive games (program record)

•K. Zec: 15 pts, 7 reb

•M. Pruitt: 12 pts, 11 reb

•K. Gallegos: 4 pts, 10 ast

The Miners (11-5, 4-1 C-USA) came out firing, outpacing the Roadrunners (6-10, 2-3 C-USA) by 27 (55-28) at the half. It marked the largest halftime lead in a league contest in school history. The 55 points over the first 20 minutes tied for the second-most in an opening in program history. Aiding in the rout was a 32-point second quarter, which marked the most in a frame against a league foe in school history.

“I’m really proud of the way our team played,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “Our team came out, attacked and really played well. It’s fun to watch them get payoff for all of their hard work. We scored the ball a lot of different ways.”

Katarina Zec scored 15 points, Michelle Pruitt posted her first career double-double (12 points, career-high 11 rebounds) and Katia Gallegos dished out a career-best 10 assists to help lead the Miners. Ariona Gill (11 points) also reached double figures in scoring for the Miners, who have tallied 80+ points in a program-record four consecutive games.

For the second time in two weeks, the Miners scored 90+ points without having an individual player tally more than 15 points. UTEP also did so in their 96-65 win over Florida Atlantic (1/4/20).

UTEP shot 50.7 percent (37-73) from the floor and piled up its most assists (25) against a DI opponent in six years. Gallegos (10) and Tia Bradshaw (4) both set career highs for assists. The Miners also got 48 points from their bench to nearly match UTSA’s overall output.

UTEP improved to 9-3 on the season at home, including a perfect 3-0 in conference play. All three of their C-USA wins in El Paso have been by at least 30 points.

The Miners will continue their three-game homestand by playing host to defending C-USA regular season and tournament champion Rice on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.