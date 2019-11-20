UTEP improves to 4-0 with 66-63 win over New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since 1997, UTEP has swept both New Mexico and New Mexico State at home. The Miners latest win coming over the Lobos on Tuesday night, 66-63 at the Don Haskins Center.
UNM came into the game averaging over 90 points per game and the Miners held the Lobos to 63 points and 39% (19-49) from the field.
“Our goal every game is to hold their field goal percentage to less than 40% and we’ve been able to do that,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “We held those guys to 38% and that’s pretty good.”
The Miners trailed 63-62 with :53 seconds to play in the game when a familiar face stepped up and knocked down a big shot. Sophomore guard Jordan Lathon pulled up from 17-feet and made another game-winning shot, much like he did throughout his freshman campaign.
“I think I stay in it. I don’t lose myself,” said Lathon. “I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low. It was a high ball screen and the switched out of that. I saw I had the five man on me and I pulled up.”
Lathon, who finished the game with 10 points, hit a buzzer-beater to beat Rice last season at ‘The Don.’
“Jordan [Lathon] isn’t afraid of the moment,” said Terry. “I thought tonight, being in a tight ballgame, he grew from that over a year ago.”
Daryl Edwards recorded a team-high 18 points in the win, while Efe Odigie recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Souley Boum (10 points) also scored in double-figures.
With the win, UTEP improves to 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
“We still have to improve, but we are the first team to keep them [UNM] to 60. They’ve been scoring 90 every game,” said Edwards. “The proof is in the pudding.”
UTEP will host Division II East Central University next Wednesday. Their next Division I opponent will be New Mexico State on December 3, which will also be their first road game of the season. The Miners failed to win a road game all of last season, but clearly this is a much different UTEP team.