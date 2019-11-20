UTEP improves to 4-0 with 66-63 win over New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since 1997, UTEP has swept both New Mexico and New Mexico State at home. The Miners latest win coming over the Lobos on Tuesday night, 66-63 at the Don Haskins Center.

FINAL: UTEP def. UNM 66-63 to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Miner ball is back. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/ozlRG7BXxs — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 20, 2019

UNM came into the game averaging over 90 points per game and the Miners held the Lobos to 63 points and 39% (19-49) from the field.

“Our goal every game is to hold their field goal percentage to less than 40% and we’ve been able to do that,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “We held those guys to 38% and that’s pretty good.”

The Miners trailed 63-62 with :53 seconds to play in the game when a familiar face stepped up and knocked down a big shot. Sophomore guard Jordan Lathon pulled up from 17-feet and made another game-winning shot, much like he did throughout his freshman campaign.

“I think I stay in it. I don’t lose myself,” said Lathon. “I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low. It was a high ball screen and the switched out of that. I saw I had the five man on me and I pulled up.”

More on Lathon's winner: @j2lathon and @RodneyTerry both talked about how he's not afraid of the big moment tonight. Terry also said taking all the lumps they did last year helped Lathon and UTEP know how to win tonight against New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/WEXxwygQrc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 20, 2019

Lathon, who finished the game with 10 points, hit a buzzer-beater to beat Rice last season at ‘The Don.’

“Jordan [Lathon] isn’t afraid of the moment,” said Terry. “I thought tonight, being in a tight ballgame, he grew from that over a year ago.”

Daryl Edwards recorded a team-high 18 points in the win, while Efe Odigie recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Souley Boum (10 points) also scored in double-figures.

With the win, UTEP improves to 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

“We still have to improve, but we are the first team to keep them [UNM] to 60. They’ve been scoring 90 every game,” said Edwards. “The proof is in the pudding.”

UTEP will host Division II East Central University next Wednesday. Their next Division I opponent will be New Mexico State on December 3, which will also be their first road game of the season. The Miners failed to win a road game all of last season, but clearly this is a much different UTEP team.