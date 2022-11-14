EL PASO, Texas – Fresh off a victory against I-10 rival New Mexico State, the UTEP men’s basketball team (1-1) will continue its season-long five-game homestand when it plays host to Division III foe Sul Ross State (0-1) at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday.

The Miners knocked off the Aggies, 67-64, on Nov. 12 for their first win of the season and in the rivalry series in three years. The Lobos were dispatched, 85-66, at Texas Lutheran in their season opener on Nov. 8, meaning that they will be well-rested for the match-up vs. the Miners.

It is the lone contest on the year for UTEP against a non Division-I opponent, after playing two of them a year ago.

UTEP leads the series with Sul Ross State, 24-14, including winning seven straight against the Lobos. Most recently the Miners dispatched Sul Ross State, 84-65, in the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 5, 2020.

Prior to that match-up, the two sides had not squared off since 2003-04 and before that 1974-75. In fact, half (19 of 38) of the meetings have occurred prior to 1965, including 14 during the 1920’s and 1930’s. UTEP has won 21 of the last 24 contests. The Lobos controlled early on, holding a 11-3 record over the initial 14 games.

Sul Ross has five players from El Paso on its roster: Julian Paredes (Canutillo), Omar Ibarra (Ysleta), Mitchell Martinez (Eastwood), Manny Flores (Chapin) and Christian Nevarez (Americas), so the hometown flavor will be high.

Following the match-up with Sul Ross State, UTEP will then play host to the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock with games against Alcorn State (Nov. 22), CSUB (Nov. 23) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 25).