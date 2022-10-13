EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Second-year UTEP head coach Joe Golding has made it a priority to get his Miners out in the community.

UTEP did just that on Thursday night, hosting an open practice at Eastwood High School for fans to see the new-look roster with 13 new players for 2022-23. Golding also cut practice short in order to allow fans to meet the team.

“We’ve talked about bringing the community back and bringing the fans back to the Don Haskins Center. To do that you have to get out in the community,” Golding said.”

Open practice for @UTEPMBB tonight over at Eastwood. Pretty decent turnout of fans. pic.twitter.com/cyj4oRxG2T — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 14, 2022

The practice came on the same day that UTEP announced its 915 campaign with the goal of selling out the Don Haskins Center for the home opener on Nov. 12 vs. New Mexico State.

UTEP is seeking its first sellout in the Haskins Center since 2016.The current arena seating capacity is 11,892 and over 6,100 tickets have been issued for the game.

UTEP last played before a capacity crowd in the Haskins Center against WKU on Feb. 16, 2016. The Miners have sold out only one other game in the “Bear’s Den” over the last 10 years, versus Arizona on Dec. 19, 2014.

“We are excited about tipping off our home schedule against NM State for the first time in 24 years,” Golding said. “The Battle of I-10 means so much to this community, and selling out the Haskins Center would mean so much for our players and our program.”

In conjunction with the Miners’ ‘915 Campaign,’ UTEP Men’s Basketball season tickets start at just $91.50. Fans can also get into any of UTEP’s home games this season starting at just $9.15.

The Miners open the 2022-23 season on the road at Texas on Nov. 7.