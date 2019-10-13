UTEP hoops upsets Texas Tech in #ElPasoStrong exhibition game

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – It won’t count toward their 2019-20 win/loss record, but UTEP’s 70-60 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night was evidence of just how far the Miners have come entering year two under Rodney Terry.

With seven new players that transferred into the program and sat out 2018-19 finally in uniform, the Miners looked like a completely different team than a year ago against the Red Raiders.

‘The Don’ is rockin’ tonight! UTEP has the chance to be special this season. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/0VJZrd9mZR — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 13, 2019

LSU graduate transfer Daryl Edwards scored a game-high 24 points, drilling six three-pointers and junior Fresno State transfer Bryson Williams totaled 19 points and 9 rebounds in their first appearances with their new team. Sophomore Jordan Lathon added 16 points, showing that the promise he showed a year ago has translated to this fall.

The Miners trailed 30-25 at halftime, but outscored the Red Raiders by 15 points in the second half, driving the Don Haskins Center into a frenzy. It was largely Edwards and Williams leading the charge; Edwards scored 16 points in the second half, while Williams was a force inside both offensively and defensively.

Making an immediate impact: @UTEP_MBB transfers Bryson Williams & Daryl Edwards combined for 43 points on 17-23 shooting tonight in UTEP's 70-60 exhibition win over Texas Tech.



Edwards drilled 6 threes and Williams brings an athletic inside presence the Miners missed last year. pic.twitter.com/8fBC4PAzOT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 13, 2019

10 players saw the floor for UTEP on Saturday, a stark contrast to the lack of depth the Miners displayed a season ago.

The exhibition game was bigger than basketball; ticket sales were donated to the El Paso shooting victims’ relief fund. Tickets were $10 at the door.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard says El Paso has been in his prayers since the Aug. 3 tragedy. Says the Red Raiders were honored to play in this #ElPasoStrong exhibition game. “This was much bigger than a basketball game.” #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/mh14I4mhQE — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 13, 2019

UTEP’s first official game is Nov. 5 at home against New Mexico Highlands. Time will tell if the Miners are indeed a force to be reckoned with this season, but if Saturday is any indication, UTEP will have to be answered for in Conference USA in 2019-20.