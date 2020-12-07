UTEP hoops adds Arizona back to 2020-21 schedule

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team will travel to Tucson to play perennial powerhouse Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m., the university announced on Monday.

The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

The Miners and Wildcats were initially slated to play each other at the McKale Center on Nov. 29, but the game was postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the UTEP program.

In an interesting twist, Arizona was scheduled to play New Mexico State on Dec. 12 for much of the last week, but on Dec. 5, the Aggies announced a positive case of COVID-19 that canceled their games with Santa Clara and Cal Poly on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, respectively.

BREAKING: UTEP will face Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 pm.



New Mexico State was supposed to play Arizona on Saturday, but the Aggies have COVID-19 issues sidelining them currently. Miners swooped in. https://t.co/3EAPa8HSua — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 7, 2020

Clearly, the Aggies’ situation changed circumstances for Arizona and the Miners slid into NMSU’s place to play the Wildcats on Saturday.

UTEP is 2-0 with wins over UT-Permian Basin and Sul Ross State. The Miners will face their first Division I opponent on Tuesday, Dec. 8, when they face Saint Mary’s at 8 p.m. in Moraga, Calif.

Miners head coach Rodney Terry said on Monday that starting point guard Jamal Bieniemy will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Gaels. Bieniemy missed the game against Sul Ross State for an unspecified reason.

UTEP had a positive case of COVID-19 that sidelined them for a week and when they returned for the Sul Ross game, Bieniemy was one of two players not present.