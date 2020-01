EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s head basketball coach Rodney Terry was hospitalized prior to Thursday’s road game against Florida International University, according to the game’s broadcast team.

The announcers, calling the game on ESPN+, said Terry had an allergic reaction and was in the hospital.

Per ESPN+ broadcast, UTEP head coach Rodney Terry has been hospitalized following an allergic reaction. Assistant coach Kenton Paulino calling the shots on the Miners bench today. #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 2, 2020

Assistant coach Kenton Paulino stepped in to coach the team, the broadcast team said.

UTEP was trailing 36-26 at halftime.