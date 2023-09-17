TUCSON, Arizona (KTSM) – UTEP suffered a 31-10 loss to Arizona at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday night.

FINAL: Arizona 31, UTEP 10



UTEP’s struggles against power five programs continue as they are now 0-38 against BCS P5 schools dating back to 1998. UTEP falls to 1-3 on the season. They’ll get UNLV at the Sun Bowl on Saturday. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 17, 2023

UTEP’s woes against power five programs continued against Pac-12 member Arizona on Saturday. UTEP is now 0-38 against BCS power five school since its inception in 1998. UTEP is 0-28 on the road against power five programs and is 0-14 against Pac-12 schools since 1978.

UTEP now sits with a 1-3 record after it dropped its last two games.

UTEP’s run game was shut down by Arizona’s defense as UTEP only rushed for a total of 49 yards on 26 attempts. Deion Hankins led UTEP in the rushing department with 34 yards on 9 carries. UTEP racked up 283 passing yards. Quarterback Gavin Hardison completed 15 passes on 31 attempts that added up to 228 passing yards. Backup quarterback Kevin Hurley entered the game in the fourth quarter and found Javino Gardere for a 25-yard touchdown pass, which was UTEP’s only touchdown of the game.

Arizona had a season-high 544 total yards (300 passing yards, 244 rushing yards) in its win over UTEP. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura went 23-for-29, a completion rate of 79%, and had three passing touchdowns. Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing led Arizona in catches with 10 and had 84 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown.

Up next, UTEP will look to bounce back with a win when it hosts UNLV at the Sun Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 23.