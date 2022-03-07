EL PASO, Texas – UTEP men’s basketball guards Souley Boum (second team) and Jamal Bieniemy (third team) both picked up All-Conference USA accolades, as announced by the league office on Monday. It marks the second straight year that Boum has been an all-league honoree (third team in 2021) while it is the first such distinction for Bieniemy. UTEP also had a pair of all-conference performers a year ago in the form of Boum and Bryson Williams (third team).

Boum (19.9 ppg) leads Conference USA in scoring. The only time a Miner has paced C-USA in ppg was Stefon Jackson(23.6 ppg) in 2007-08. He has 20+ point outings 10 of the last 14 contests and 15 times total on the season. He has 24 double-digit scoring efforts (in 26 appearances).

Boum has done plenty of damage at the free-throw line, making 159 (first C-USA/seventh NCAA) of 185 (first C-USA/22nd NCAA). He has 18 contests with at least five makes and eight games with at least 10 free-throws attempted. Boum also has come up with 1.7 steals per game (fifth C-USA) and dishes out 2.7 assists per game (second on team). He adds 4.1 rebounds per game (tied third on squad).

Bieniemy has played big across the board this season. He leads the team in assists per game (3.9-eighth C-USA) and 3-pointers made (65-10th C-USA) while rating second in points per game (14.8-ninth C-USA) and third in steals per contest (1.6-seventh C-USA).

He has 20 double-digit scoring games (in 28 appearances), including a career-high 36-point effort at Rice (Feb. 5) that was the most points by a Miner in 12 years. He has had double-digit scoring streaks of seven (out of the gates) and 11 games, both of which eclipsed his prior best of five.

The duo has showed ample endurance. Boum(36.2 mpg-second C-USA/21st NCAA) andBieniemy (34.4 mpg-sixth C-USA-93rd NCAA) both find themselves in the top 10 in C-USA for playing time.