EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another UTEP men’s basketball player added his name to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Guard Malik Zachery went into the portal, according to the social media site Verbal Commits. Zachery played one season at UTEP after transferring in from South Plains Junior College. Zachery will be a graduate transfer wherever he ends up.

Zachery played in just 16 games in 2022-23 for Joe Golding and the Miners as he also dealt with some personal issues for long stretches of the season. He started his career at the University of Buffalo, before transferring to the junior college level and finally UTEP.

He averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 assists per game in just over 10 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 11 points in a Feb. 11 win at UTSA.

Zachery is the third UTEP player to enter the portal since the season ended, joining Ze’Rik Onyema and Jamari Sibley.

The Miners are still busy recruiting, but have already added junior college guard Corey Camper and Colorado State transfer Baylor Hebb to the fold since the season came to a close. UTEP still has a pair of spots to fill and are hoping to add some more firepower to the offensive attack for the 2023-24 season.