UTEP guard Isis Lopes enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball sophomore guard Isis Lopes has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source confirmed to KTSM on Monday night.

Lopes is the fourth Miner to enter the Portal since the end of the season, joining Tia Bradshaw, Arina Khlopkova and Sabine Lipe; Ariana Taylor and Tatyana Modawar were midseason transfers, making it six UTEP players from the initial 2020-21 roster to transfer.

UTEP women's basketball news: Source tells KTSM that Isis Lopes is in the transfer portal. Lopes had just arrived to the Miners from Clemson last offseason, and is now seeking a new school. Pretty big loss; she averaged 9 points (4th on team) and 3 rebounds per game. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 6, 2021

A native of Australia, Lopes spent just one year in El Paso after transferring in from Clemson. She gained immediate eligibility in December, and became an important player for the Miners in Conference USA play.

On the season, Lopes was fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 9 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three-point range. She also chipped in 2.7 rebounds per game.

In 21 games for the Miners, Lopes scored in double figures nine times, including a 22-point showing against FIU on Feb. 12.

Lopes will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever she ends up after leaving UTEP.